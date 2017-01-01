Welcome to the Cyber COE

The Cyber CoE is the U.S. Army's force modernization proponent for Cyberspace Operations, Signal/Communications Networks and Information Services, and Electronic Warfare (EW), and is responsible for developing related doctrine, organizational, training, materiel, leadership/education, personnel, and facility solutions. A major aspect of the CCoE's mission is the training, education, and development of world-class, highly skilled Signal, Cyber, and EW professionals supporting operations at the strategic, operational, and tactical level.

Today's broad and rapidly changing global operational environment means the Department of Defense and the nation are required to function within an increasingly competitive, congested, and contested cyberspace and electromagnetic spectrum. Ultimately, the CCoE must enable commanders and leaders to seize, retain, and exploit freedom of action in both the land and cyberspace domains, while simultaneously denying and degrading the adversary use of the same.