Cyber Growth

Capt. Timothy Graziano (right) watches as Lt. Col. Benjamin Sangster, battalion commander, unfurls the guidon of Co. B, Cyber Training Battalion in a ceremony Dec. 9. During the activation ceremony, Graziano and 1st Sgt. Alexander Perea also assumed command of the unit, which will begin to receive Soldiers in January.
Faces of Freedom

Pvt. Angel Velazquez conducts a communications check Dec. 6 on a SINCGARS (Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System) radio. Velazquez is a student in the Signal Support Systems Specialist Course at the CCoE and Fort Gordon.
New Neighbor

The new Army Cyber Command Complex is depicted in the attached image. Once constructed, the facility will draw together the Army's Cyber operations, capability development, training, and education in one location -- the CCoE and Fort Gordon.
CCoE Teamwork

Pvt. Corrina Navarro and Pvt. First Class Chandler Sexton discuss possible solutions to a problem in a router and switch configuration class Dec. 13 at the CCoE and Fort Gordon. Navarro and Chandler are training to be Information Technology Specialists.
Network know-how

Students talk about a scenario while participating in Cyber Common Technical Core training at the U.S. Army Cyber School. The training at the CCoE and Fort Gordon prepares the students to help defend communications networks.
NCO Journal Visits

Sgt.1st Class Mario King, Cyber Operations Specialist Career Management NCO, explains to Clifford Jones, a reporter for the NCO Journal, the unique capabilities cyber professionals bring to the fight. Jones was at the CCoE and Fort Gordon Dec. 13-14 gathering information for an article about the Army Cyber School and cyber career field.
Welcome to the Cyber COE

    The Cyber CoE is the U.S. Army's force modernization proponent for Cyberspace Operations, Signal/Communications Networks and Information Services, and Electronic Warfare (EW), and is responsible for developing related doctrine, organizational, training, materiel, leadership/education, personnel, and facility solutions. A major aspect of the CCoE's mission is the training, education, and development of world-class, highly skilled Signal, Cyber, and EW professionals supporting operations at the strategic, operational, and tactical level.
    Today's broad and rapidly changing global operational environment means the Department of Defense and the nation are required to function within an increasingly competitive, congested, and contested cyberspace and electromagnetic spectrum. Ultimately, the CCoE must enable commanders and leaders to seize, retain, and exploit freedom of action in both the land and cyberspace domains, while simultaneously denying and degrading the adversary use of the same.