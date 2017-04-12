Theory Discussion

1st Lts. Alexis Harper (l) and Audra Morrow discuss the theory behind some of the course instruction in the Cyber School. Morrow joined the Cyber Branch following graduation from West Point. Harper, a former military intelligence enlisted member, joined the Cyber Branch through the voluntary transfer incentive program.
Network Programming

Spc. Steven Walters fixes his attention on his computer as he completes a network programming and scripting exercise at the Cyber School. Walters recently re-classed from Infantry to be a Cyber Operations Specialist.
Joint Training

Marine Gunnery Sgt. Matthew Seelbach, Capt. Stephen Willson and 2nd Lt. Aaditya Bhatia engage in network security training at the Cyber School. The trio are in the final weeks of the school's Cyber Common Technical Core course.
Settling In

Maj. Esham Ahmed explains how he's becoming acquainted with Signal School curriculum as Capt. Mohamed Ghoneim looks on. The Egyptian military officers are students in the Signal Captains Career Course.
Network Knowledge

Staff Sgt. Jessica Barboza works on configuring her system network address as part of an assignment in the Signal School's Senior Leader Course. Barboza is assigned to the 2nd NATO Signal Battalion in Naples, Italy. (Photo by CCoE Public Affairs)
Team Training

Capt. Seongbo Choi, Capt. Radinko Dujkovic of Bosnia-Heregovina, and 1st Lt. Saarland Kamar Shresstha team up to review the Military Decision-Making Process, a step by step process for military decision-making in both garrison and tactical environments. The trio are students in the Signal Captains Career Course. (Photo by CCoE Public Affairs)
Innovation Challenge

Spc. Abraham Spalding (left) and Sgt. Cedric July of the Army's Cyber Protection Brigade set up equipment from a prototype defensive cyber operations deployment kit. The Soldiers are part of a team which has spent the last three days testing the equipment and providing feedback to the kit's developers at the CCoE's Cyber Battle Lab.
Cyber Quest Connections

Lt. Col. Stephen Roberts, lead project officer for Cyber Quest '17, welcomes vendors to an initial planning meeting Feb. 14 at the Augusta Marriott Hotel and Convention Center. Nearly 30 vendors will participate in the nearly three-week long experiment in June, which looks at identifying innovative signal, cyber, electronic warfare, and intelligence technologies. (Photo by CCoE Public Affairs)
Field Training

Students in the Signal School's Radio Operator-Maintainer Course prepare to set up an OE-254 Antenna Group at a field training site at Fort Gordon. The students' training including performing a complete inventory of the equipment, connecting and erecting it, and properly packing it for storage.
Welcome to the Cyber Center of Excellence

    The CCoE is the U.S. Army's force modernization proponent for Cyberspace Operations, Signal/Communications Networks and Information Services, and Electronic Warfare (EW), and is responsible for developing related doctrine, organizational, training, materiel, leadership/education, personnel, and facility solutions. A major aspect of the CCoE's mission is the training, education, and development of world-class, highly skilled Signal, Cyber, and EW professionals supporting operations at the strategic, operational, and tactical level.

 


    Today's broad and rapidly changing global operational environment means the Department of Defense and the nation are required to function within an increasingly competitive, congested, and contested cyberspace and electromagnetic spectrum. Ultimately, the CCoE must enable commanders and leaders to seize, retain, and exploit freedom of action in both the land and cyberspace domains, while simultaneously denying and degrading the adversary use of the same.